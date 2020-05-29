Politics
Look Of Leadership: Biden Or Trump?

The contrast between the 2 Presidential candidates could not have been more stark in a set of back to back press statements Friday afternoon.
By Red Painter
4 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
On Friday afternoon, Joe Biden and Donald Trump each made statements to the press. Joe Biden addressed the nation with a calm and unifying message of hope, compassion and optimism, while acknowledging the need for us all to do better on a variety of issues, but mainly race relations stemming from the horrific murder of unarmed black men in the United States. Unifying, hopeful and calm. That was Joe Biden.

An hour later, Donald Trump started his Friday afternoon press conference - a full 50 minutes late. He ranted for 8 solid minutes about China, Hong Kong, the "Wuhan Virus" (aka COVID for non-racists) and the WHO, in which he said the U.S. was terminating their membership. He then stormed off the stage without taking a single question. He said nothing about unifying the country. Not a word about COVID. Not a word about Minneapolis. Just an unhinged rant where he read (poorly) a pre-written speech he had obviously never read before. Squinting, weak and scared. That was Donald Trump.

Here's where he decides we're leaving the WHO in the midst of a pandemic:

Twitter noticed the change.

This sums it up:

There is only one man running for office that is fit to lead our country. That man is Joe Biden.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

