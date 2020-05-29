Look Of Leadership: Biden Or Trump?

On Friday afternoon, Joe Biden and Donald Trump each made statements to the press. Joe Biden addressed the nation with a calm and unifying message of hope, compassion and optimism, while acknowledging the need for us all to do better on a variety of issues, but mainly race relations stemming from the horrific murder of unarmed black men in the United States. Unifying, hopeful and calm. That was Joe Biden.

An hour later, Donald Trump started his Friday afternoon press conference - a full 50 minutes late. He ranted for 8 solid minutes about China, Hong Kong, the "Wuhan Virus" (aka COVID for non-racists) and the WHO, in which he said the U.S. was terminating their membership. He then stormed off the stage without taking a single question. He said nothing about unifying the country. Not a word about COVID. Not a word about Minneapolis. Just an unhinged rant where he read (poorly) a pre-written speech he had obviously never read before. Squinting, weak and scared. That was Donald Trump.

Here's where he decides we're leaving the WHO in the midst of a pandemic:

President Trump says U.S. is terminating relationship with World Health Organization, blaming Beijing and WHO for coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/NH1mMqtlC7 pic.twitter.com/Sa1VQjJO7x — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 29, 2020

Twitter noticed the change.

Vice President Joe Biden has spoken with the family of George Floyd and offered them his personal assistance and comfort.



Donald Trump tweeted threats to mass murder Americans using the military. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 29, 2020

2020 splitscreen:



Biden delivers remarks telling #GeorgeFloyd's family: "I promise you we’ll do everything in our power to see to it that justice is had in your brother, your cousin's case."



Trump then holds news conference and leaves without saying a word about George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/rnsv3FUz04 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 29, 2020

My God the contrast between Donald Trump giving a flippant, careless 10 minute press conference and Joe Biden's sincere address to the nation on the killing of George Floyd... — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 29, 2020

If you watched Trump ranting about China just now with not a WORD about Minneapolis and then saw Joe Biden giving a heartfelt press conference earlier, you see the clear difference in leadership:



One man is presidential. One man is a coward.#Biden2020 — Red, Noble Committee Director (@Redpainter1) May 29, 2020

I just finished listening to Joe Biden give a speech that was accurate and healing.

Now I’m listened to Trump whine about China after he spent months tweeting what a great job they were doing.



Easy choice in November #Biden2020 🇺🇸 — Rhonda (@RhondaBarket) May 29, 2020

Stunning.



President Trump says nothing about Minnesota as the nation is on edge and leaves the Rose Garden without taking questions. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 29, 2020

America is on fire right now. Trump just held a press conference to announce he's cutting funding to WHO. No questions, no mentions of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, or the global pandemic.



Joe Biden is a national treasure by comparison. https://t.co/cy4yL3gHrx — Kerry Eleveld (@kerryeleveld) May 29, 2020

This sums it up:

Donald Trump holds a press conference and only bitches about china.

Joe Biden comes out on t.v. with a message for George Floyds family and tries to comfort the american people.

Joe Biden has already met with the family.

Tell me who's the real president?!? — Dilan Resists!! 😷🌊🦋🌊 (@DilanResists) May 29, 2020

There is only one man running for office that is fit to lead our country. That man is Joe Biden.