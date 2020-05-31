Politics
'Light 'Em Up!': Minneapolis Cops Now Shooting Residents On Their Porches With Paintball Rounds

Just more insanity from the Minneapolis police force and national guard.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
With a curfew now in effect, the cops and the national guard are taking extraordinary and self-defeating measures to get people to go inside their homes.

The militarization of most major police forces causes shit like this to happen, over and over around the country. Police officers have completely forgotten their roles. They think they're in Fallujah or some other hellhole. How is this supposed to inspire confidence and trust in law enforcement? It's not. Just more resentment. More hate. Disgusting.

Source: WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A video posted to Twitter Saturday night is going viral after apparently showing law enforcement in Minneapolis shooting paint rounds at residents on their porch after curfew went into effect.

Tanya Kerssen posted the video to Twitter shortly after 9:30 p.m., showing what she says is the Minnesota National Guard and Minneapolis police sweeping her residential street in the Whittier Neighborhood.

In the video, the officers are seen approaching the residents and repeatedly yelling at them to get inside their house. After a few demands, one can be heard yelling “light ‘em up!” That’s when one officer appears to fire a paint round at the residents, who run inside.

Meanwhile, a WCCO photographer was struck by a rubber bullet and arrested by the State Patrol Saturday night. He was released from custody after a couple hours.

The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis.

