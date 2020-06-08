Minnesota Cops Admit To Slashing Protesters' Tires

At some point in the past few decades we seem to have slipped through Alice's Looking Glass and now live in some dystopian Orwellian world where Donald Trump is president and cops do things like "strategically deflate tires" by puncturing them, then lying about it, and then when presented with video proof lie some more about how the cars contained rocks and other weapons (none of them did, of course). And finally, at the very last, admitting they did it, but using their Orwellian double-speak to justify their lawlessness.

Mother Jones captured their bullshit and wrote about it. On Monday, the cops fessed up, State Patrol and Anoka County deputies acknowledged targeting vehicles. Dozens were damaged.

Source: Star Tribune



Two law enforcement agencies acknowledged Monday that officers patrolling Minneapolis during the height of recent protests knifed the tires of numerous vehicles parked and unoccupied in at least two locations in the midst of the unrest. Video and photo images posted on the news outlet Mother Jones show officers in military-style uniforms puncturing tires in the Kmart parking lot at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue on May 30. Images from S. Washington Avenue at Interstate 35W, also showed officers with knives deflating the tires of two unoccupied cars with repeated jabs on May 31. Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon confirmed that tires were cut in "a few locations." "State Patrol troopers strategically deflated tires … in order to stop behaviors such as vehicles driving dangerously and at high speeds in and around protesters and law enforcement," Gordon said. Gordon said the patrol also targeted vehicles "that contained items used to cause harm during violent protests" such as rocks, concrete and sticks. "While not a typical tactic, vehicles were being used as dangerous weapons and inhibited our ability to clear areas and keep areas safe where violent protests were occurring," he said. As in all operations of this size, there will be a review about how these decisions were made."

Journalists were routinely targeted, of course.

‼️THE POLICE SLASHED THIS TRUCKS TIRES‼️ all the protestors left the Kmart area as soon as they got closer. #MinneapolisRiot pic.twitter.com/eTGrHUUZLA — brandi (@brandiiimariiie) May 31, 2020

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020