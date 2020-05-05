Politics
'Live And Let Die' Blasts As Trump Tours Mask Factory

A perfect metaphor for Trump's entire presidency.
By Ed Scarce
5 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Jimmy Kimmel nailed it. A perfect metaphor for Trump's entire presidency.

Source: LA Times

As President Trump toured an N95 mask manufacturing plant in Phoenix on Tuesday, his visit through the facility was accompanied by a head-scratching musical soundtrack: the Paul McCartney-penned “Live and Let Die,” as performed by Guns ‘N Roses.

The president and his entourage were touring a Honeywell factory that produces the masks, worn by medical workers to protect them from breathing in the deadly COVID-19 virus. Standing next to a green bin filled with hundreds of masks, a notably un-face-masked Trump watched an employee work as the music segued from the Animals’ “House of the Rising Sun” into the song McCartney wrote and recorded for the James Bond film of the same name.

The background music for the tour also included Trump rally stalwarts such as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

