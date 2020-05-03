Politics
Mike Pompeo Says COVID-19 Is Man-Made And Also That It Is Not Man-Made

Mike Pompeo clearly cannot pick a side, so he is picking both sides and hopes no one notices
By Red Painter
Secretary of State, and believer of The Rapture, talked to ABC's Martha Raddatz on Sunday about COVID and where he thinks it originated. He has interesting views, in that he has two totally different views that cannot co-exist, but that doesn't stop him from saying in the span of 2 minutes, that he agrees with one, and then the other. He has his views. And he believes the intelligence community, which believe something totally different.

Are you guys as confused as me?

Here is the transcript:

First position: Yes, it was man-made.

Question: DNI said it was not man-made.

Here's the statement they released:

Second position: That's right. I agree with that.

Question: So, you do NOT think it was man-made or modified?

Answer: Muddled answer blaming "Chinese Communist Party" and not really saying anything.

Got it?

I don't either.

