Mike Pompeo Says COVID-19 Is Man-Made And Also That It Is Not Man-Made

Secretary of State, and believer of The Rapture, talked to ABC's Martha Raddatz on Sunday about COVID and where he thinks it originated. He has interesting views, in that he has two totally different views that cannot co-exist, but that doesn't stop him from saying in the span of 2 minutes, that he agrees with one, and then the other. He has his views. And he believes the intelligence community, which believe something totally different.

Are you guys as confused as me?

Here is the transcript:

First position: Yes, it was man-made.

Question: DNI said it was not man-made.

Here's the statement they released:

Something else weird here, besides the fact that ODNI doesn't release intelligence assessments via press release: "not manmade or genetically modified"



That's not specific enough. https://t.co/xDHmEqrQot pic.twitter.com/hGbU1T5mTg — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 30, 2020

Second position: That's right. I agree with that.

Question: So, you do NOT think it was man-made or modified?

Answer: Muddled answer blaming "Chinese Communist Party" and not really saying anything.

Got it?

I don't either.