Happy Monday, Crooks and Liars! Over the weekend we learned that to fight Prznint Stupid's Coronavirus disinformation campaign, a group called Defeat Disinfo are using media technology originally developed to fight terrorist propaganda against him. It's really come to this, because our failed political press isn't doing their job. Today we look at the media.

News Corpse sees Hannity freaking out.

Driftglass goes full Driftglass on David Brooks.

The Rectification of Names reports on Jared Kushner's ownership of the Observer.

Hunter At Random noticed that Politico used Fox's Laura Ingraham in an unusual Both Sides construction.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Open Culture gives us a treasure trove of Edison cylinder phonograph recordings housed at UCSB.

