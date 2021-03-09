Misc
Welcome to Tuesday, Crooks and Liars. Today we look at H.R. 1, the For the People Act, and it is not an exaggeration to say that voting itself is under attack from the GQP, and the Senate is not designed to help: it's all about the filibuster. Strangely, I have high hopes.

On the Fence Voters wants to talk about what's wrong in West Virginia.

Can It Happen Here wants to talk about what's right in Virginia.

Butterflies and Wheels wants to talk about Georgia, but really is talking about the Supreme Court.

Lawyers, Guns & Money ask how much filibuster reform is possible?

Bonus Track: Do you miss traveling? Travel Remotely let's us choose our own adventure in world-class cities from the comfort (and safety) of our quarantined homes!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

