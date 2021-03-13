Welcome to the weekend. Today we newshounds look at the news industry itself. Our failed political press keeps on failing us.

No More Mister Nice Blog wants to know why the media wants to give twice-impeached LOSER Prznint Stupid credit for the vaccines.

Saywhat Politics notices that Fox News is cranky that the vaccines are not happening fast enough.

Balloon Juice says that it's back to normal for the DC press.

TJCX gives us a master class on how the NYTimes A-B tests their headlines.

Bonus Track: You too can play jazz from your keyboard!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.