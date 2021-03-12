It's been a full year of regrettable pandemic hair and masked fashion. We are living through history right now, right this very moment. We've survived this horrible, lonely year, but others have not been as lucky: there are faces missing, smiles unseen, regrets for kisses not given. We've seen incredible acts of kindness, selflessness, and courage as people put themselves at great risk just so we can buy groceries, or pick up some take-away. Ask yourself: what did you see along the way? What will you remember?

