Welcome to Wednesday. The Q/Coup is still breaking news as revelations continue to spill out. For the GQP, sanity is like a million miles away.

FeelingBluePolitics reads the pre-insurrection encrypted chats of the Oath Keepers.

Scottie's Toy Box hears a Q (Lauren Boebert).

What Would Jack Do hears another Q (Marjorie Taylor Greene).

Left Jabs invents a new word for the participants in the Q/Coup.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music Radio Garden takes you to anywhere in the world to listen to local radio. So cool!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).