Good morning, Crooks and Liars! I'm old enough that I remember when organizations like One Million Moms cancelled Disney, Target, Doritos, and Oreos. Earlier this year, all of Wingnuttia was screaming that "Conservative Voices Were Being Silenced," and when that fell flat, they came up with Cancel Culture as a tag line, and that has brought us to the present moment nadir of The Potato Heads and Dr. Seuss. Of course what they call Cancel Culture, I call "Consequences."

Stinque watched The Jungle Book.

Infidel753 looks at how is "canceling" books or art deemed "offensive" different from removing Confederate statues?

Michael in Norfolk says that the challenge is "to figure out how to make the fight for the working class a debate over real-world policies, not phony culture war distractions." He's absolutely right.

By Hook or By Book was a story time reader who eventually stopped reading the collected works from Seuss to her young charges, and as a professional reviewer still has some reservations and sees some ambiguities.

Bonus Track: I miss going out, so Let's go to our virtual neighborhood joint.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).