Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Towleroad: The American Family Association demands PBS cancel its LGBT Pride Month airing of Prideland, which it deems “an unjust attack on Christianity.”

Pharyngula: This fall could be the end of the world as we know it for a higher education system already on the brink of collapse.

The Incidental Economist: As a matter of fact, the government does put a price on a human life.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit: The line between right-wing rhetoric and right-wing terror is a short one, Coronavirus edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I don't know if you're going to use the word terrorist there." (Sarah Palin, asked “Is an abortion clinic bomber a terrorist,” October 24, 2008.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

