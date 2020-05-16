Towleroad: The American Family Association demands PBS cancel its LGBT Pride Month airing of Prideland, which it deems “an unjust attack on Christianity.”

Pharyngula: This fall could be the end of the world as we know it for a higher education system already on the brink of collapse.

The Incidental Economist: As a matter of fact, the government does put a price on a human life.

Just An Earth-Bound Misfit: The line between right-wing rhetoric and right-wing terror is a short one, Coronavirus edition.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I don't know if you're going to use the word terrorist there." (Sarah Palin, asked “Is an abortion clinic bomber a terrorist,” October 24, 2008.)

