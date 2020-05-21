Morning Joe: Attacks On Biden Remind Us Trump Is Really Describing Himself

Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough points out the Trump campaign has "desperately been trying to put Joe Biden in some corner, suggesting that he gets easily confused and addled. A lot of his allies are doing the same thing. But there's no real contrast there."

He introduced an updated clip from Comedy Central.

"As we have been saying for quite some time, every time they go after Joe Biden, suggesting he's out of touch, all they're doing are reminding Americans how unmoored Donald seems to be at times. Take a look at this clip."

And then the clip illustrated how clearly Trump attacks on Joe Biden are only a matter of projection.