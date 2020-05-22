New Polls Condemn Trump's Handling Of Pandemic

Two new polls released today make it very clear that America is very disturbed by Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

The ABC/Ipsos poll has some really disturbing trends from among black Americans and Latinos, who are nearly three times as likely to personally know someone who has died from the virus than white Americans.



And on the handling of the coronavirus, 60% disapprove while only 39% approve of Trump, that's a big drop since a month ago. And that 39% is the bottom of the barrel for Trump -- his core brainwashed base that never budges.

In that same poll, released on April 17, 44% of Americans approved of Trump’s management of the pandemic, compared to 54% who disapproved. His newest marks are also a sharp decline from mid-March when his approval stood at 55%.

Meanwhile over at Trump TV Fox News, outside of a slight advantage on the economy, Joe Biden continues to hold a big lead on many issues, including the handling of COVID-19.



Trump continues to lie about having a better healthcare plan to substitute for Obamacare as he actively undermines the ACA through the courts. This, during a pandemic.

Healthcare is one big reason why America prefers Joe Biden by a wide margin.

And as Fox News pollsters report, "There has been a seismic shift in views on the economy since the pandemic. In January, voters rated economic conditions positively by an 11-point margin: 55 percent excellent/good vs. 44 percent only fair/poor. Today, views are negative by 58 points: 20 percent excellent/good vs. 78 percent only fair/poor."

Get ready for another President Tweety Twitter meltdown in 5,4,3,2,1...

Lift off!

.@FoxNews should fire their Fake Pollster. Never had a good Fox Poll! https://t.co/joHfkQwd9L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020