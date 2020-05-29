Politics
The SpaceX Delay Was Not Political, Until It Was

Because everything is about Mango Mussolini...
By Tengrain

Failure to Launch:

The SpaceX failure to send Americans into space yesterday really isn’t a politics story… until it was. NYTimes (emphasis mine):

At Cape Canaveral, Trump’s Search for a Heroic Narrative Is Thwarted

For President Trump, it was a chance to rewrite the story line from tragedy to triumph. Even as the United States reached the grim milestone on Wednesday of 100,000 dead from the coronavirus pandemic, he would help mark the nation’s trailblazing return to human spaceflight from American soil.

“But Mr. Trump’s hopes of demonstrating that America was back with the verve of a rocket’s red glare were doused by lightning-filled storm clouds that forced flight controllers to scrub the long-awaited launch of the SpaceX rocket even as the president watched helplessly from the Kennedy Space Center.

“Only minutes after heralding what was to be the first launch of NASA astronauts into orbit from the United States in nearly a decade, a disappointed Mr. Trump scrapped planned remarks and made a hasty retreat to Air Force One to fly back to Washington and the misery of the health crisis.”

I’d be happy if they just shot Trump into the void, but I’d want them to promise to not return him.

There’s a thousand jokes about Trump not being able to get it up, so have at ’em in the comments.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

