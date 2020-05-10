Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's on your Mother's Day TV watching agenda?
By Aliza Worthington
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

I know it's Mother's Day, but it's also Derby season. Since all the Big 3 races have been postponed until the fall, here's one to at least fill in the gap until then.

I was really hoping it would be Dr. Fauci for the win...

*******

Here is the Sunday morning news shows line up, via Politico:

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin … Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) … Thomas Inglesby. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Charles Lane and Gillian Turner.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett … Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) … Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms … Leonard Schleifer.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Larry Kudlow … Paul Stoffels … George Yancopoulos … Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Julie Pace and Alexi McCammond.

-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett … Eric Schmidt … Christopher Murray … Scott Gottlieb … James Ryan.

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Michael Osterholm and Jeffrey Shaman … Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) … Robert Smith. Panel: Richard Haass, Peggy Noonan and Kristen Welker.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.