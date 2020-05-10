Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I know it's Mother's Day, but it's also Derby season. Since all the Big 3 races have been postponed until the fall, here's one to at least fill in the gap until then.
I was really hoping it would be Dr. Fauci for the win...
*******
Here is the Sunday morning news shows line up, via Politico:
-- “Fox News Sunday”: Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin … Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) … Thomas Inglesby. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Charles Lane and Gillian Turner.
-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett … Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) … Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms … Leonard Schleifer.
-- ABC’s “This Week”: Larry Kudlow … Paul Stoffels … George Yancopoulos … Neel Kashkari and Liz Ann Sonders. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Julie Pace and Alexi McCammond.
-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: White House senior advisor Kevin Hassett … Eric Schmidt … Christopher Murray … Scott Gottlieb … James Ryan.
-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Michael Osterholm and Jeffrey Shaman … Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) … Robert Smith. Panel: Richard Haass, Peggy Noonan and Kristen Welker.