Trump Tells ABC He Was Too Busy With 'Things' To Prepare For The COVID Outbreak

Donald Trump's own words during an ABC News interview should disqualify him from any second term in office.

In conversation with David Muir on ABC Tuesday and during his trip to Arizona, Donald Trump claimed out loud and on television that he had too many "things going on" to properly prepare for the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Muir asked him about the lack of testing available in the United States and how Americans feel about going back to work.

Trump did his usual song and dance routine, lying that the Obama administration left the cupboard bare and him with broken tests.

That's a ridiculous lie, since the coronavirus didn't start infecting people until 2019, so the Obama administration couldn't possibly have a test available for it.

And here's the worst part: Muir didn't contradict any of this nonsense but "followed up" with a question that Fox News hosts and other sycophantic outlets would never dare to do.

The ABC News reporter reminded Trump he's three years into his first term and he's getting ready to run for another.

“What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say are bare?” Muir asked.

When a country is faced with an impending pandemic there is nothing more important than protecting the health and life of the American people that he's sworn to protect.

Trump said in a nonchalant way, "Well, I’ll be honest, uh, I have a lot of things going on.”



Say, what?

He continued, "We had a lot of, uh, people, that refused to allow the country to be successful."

What does that have to do with Donald not enacting the Defense Production Act and forcing industry to begin producing all the materials needed to fend off such an outbreak?

Then Trump turned to his Kellyanne Conway talking points and blamed everyone but himself (and of course, especially the Democrats) for his dereliction of duty.

Trump whined, "They wasted a lot of time on ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ that turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did ‘Ukraine, Ukraine,’ and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president for absolutely no reason.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18, 2019.

Then the case moved to a Senate trial, which began on January 16, 2020. U.S. Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts presided over the trial. On February 5, 2020, in a vote that again fell largely along party lines, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on both charges.

How does any of this stop the president or his administration from chewing gum and walking at the same time?

As Vox notes, Trump still found the time to disband the government’s pandemic preparedness team in 2018 — not to mention regularly vacation at properties he still owns and profits from, and live-tweet countless hours of cable news coverage.



Trump played golf over 200 times from 08/19/2017 - 03/08/2020 so we know his handicap is more important than the lives of the American people.

The entire federal government does not run by the word of one man. But Trump has no defense for his failure to act throughout the pandemic.

So he just does what he usually does.

He blames everybody else. That's his whole presidency in a nutshell.

November can't come fast enough.