In The Wake Of Heavy Rain, Three Michigan Dams Collapse, Thousands Lose Homes

So far, 10,000 state residents have been evacuated. If only we had infrastructure spending instead of tax cuts.
By Susie Madrak

The heartbreaking refusal of Republican politicians to deal with even basic infrastructure like roads, bridges, and dams will continue to damage the citizens caught in the mess. Last night, in the wake of heavy rain, three Michigan dams collapsed. The story says two, but another one's collapsed since then. Via Reuters:

(Reuters) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expectations of extreme flooding.

The county said two dams, Edenville and Sanford, have collapsed due to heavy rain in the past few days and residents nearby have been told to evacuate immediately.

“In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water”, the governor said in a news conference.

About 3,500 homes and 10,000 people have so far been affected by the evacuation notices, CNN reported cnn.it/3bONkVu, quoting Mark Bone, Chairman of the Midland County Board of Commissioners.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far, CNN said, citing the chairman.

Residents were also advised to seek higher ground as far as possible from the Tittabawassee river.

