Westworld Vs Person Of Interest

I've been a huge fan of the writings of Jonathan Nolan ( Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Momento) and his 2011 Person Of Interest series is one of my favorite sci-fi television shows.

CBS cut ties with the series because they didn't own all the exclusive streaming rights so they ended it.

Thankfully, a thirteen-episode fifth season was ordered so that the series could have a decent ending for its fans and it delivered.

Which TV Show is Better: Person Of Interest Or Westworld?

Flash forward a few years when HBO announced a new production of Westworld that was being run by Jonathan Nolan along with partner Lisa Joy.

Like many people I was very excited to see what the mind of Nolan and Joy would come up with.

The third season just finished in an underwhelming fashion for me. As I watched this season progress it seemed that some of the themes and plot points were a continuation of what Nolan may have wanted to continue on with Person of Interest.

If you haven't watched POI, you must binge it. The first two, two and a half seasons are more procedural than I like, but it gave the series a chance to fully develop the main characters that inhabited this story and great characters they were.

The final 2 1/2 seasons were highly serialized and terrific.

On the flip side, the first season of Westworld was very good but was always a bit confusing and the second season just added to the confusion. The third season opened up really well until the second half of its shortened eight-episode season and then it descended into mundane storytelling.

That's my view anyway. Even with a bigger budget from HBO, I vote that POI is a much stronger series than Westworld.

What say you?