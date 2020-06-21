Politics
Comments

21 Seconds Of Silence

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada was lost for words when asked about Donald Trump's threat to use the military to suppress George Floyd protests.
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Those 21 seconds spoke volumes and said a lot more than Trudeau's official response that came afterward. The uncomfortably long pause has gone viral around the world.

Source: CTV News

Trudeau was asked for his reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to use the military to suppress George Floyd protests while tear-gassing peaceful demonstrators near the White House so he could stage a Bible-holding photo-op outside a nearby church.

What made the question particularly daunting was the second part of reporter Tom Parry’s question: “If you don’t want to comment, what message do you think you are sending?”

Trudeau stared at the camera - and said nothing. The sign language interpreter folded her hands. Not a bird chirp could be heard.

Finally, Trudeau sought verbal refuge in acknowledging everybody has challenges with systemic discrimination, including Canada.

Now, there are only two ways to explain how a prime minister was caught flat-footed when asked for reaction to Trump's behaviour that has outraged the United States and is reverberating around the world.

Either his spin doctors had a huge fail before the briefing by neglecting to arm Trudeau for a question that was obviously going to be asked.

Or some genius in his communications army suggested the best escape from a no-win predicament was for the boss to simply stand at the podium for an uncomfortably long time while appearing to struggle for the right words.

