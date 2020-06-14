Politics
Ben Carson: Police Killing Of Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta 'Is Not Clear Cut'

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson on Sunday said that the killing of Rayshard Brooks by police is "not clear cut."
During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Carson was asked if he has seen the video in which a police officer guns down Brooks as he is running away with the officer's Taser.

Carson called the shooting "an untoward event."

"My previous career as a surgeon at Johns Hopkins, whenever we would have an untoward event, we would establish an internal review board of people who actually knew what should be done," the HUD secretary explained.

"I think this is a situation that is not clear cut, you know, like the callous murder that occurred in Minnesota," he continued. "And it really requires the heads of people that know what should be done under the circumstances to make judgement."

"Why do you say, sir, that it's not clearcut?" Fox News host Chris Wallace asked the guest.

"Because in the case in Minnesota, there was an officer who was clearly in the process," Carson said before being interrupted.

"No, No, I understand that," Wallace said. "But why was the Atlanta case not clearcut?"

"Because we don't know what was in the mind of the officer," Carson opined. "When somebody turns around, points a weapon at him, is he absolutely sure that's not non-lethal weapon? You know, this is not a clear cut circumstances."

"Could it have been handled better?" he added. "Certainly, in retrospect, there are probably other ways to do things."

Ed. Note.: Rayshard Brooks had the officer's own taser in his hands.

