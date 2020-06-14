Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

White Woman Caught On Video At Scene Of Wendy's Fire In Atlanta Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed

A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's.
By David
White Woman Caught On Video At Scene Of Wendy's Fire In Atlanta Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed

A video released on Twitter early Sunday morning is said to show a white woman at the scene of a fire at an Atlanta Wendy's.

According to media reports, the Wendy's where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was killed by police was set on fire during Saturday night's protests.

KHOU reported that the Wendy's blaze began as a dumpster fire before spreading to the restaurant.

Video shared on social media, purportedly shows a white woman contributing to the fire inside the restaurant.

"Look at white girl trying to set shit on fire," someone narrating the video says. "Look at white girl trying to burn down a Wendy's."

"This wasn't us," he adds. "This wasn't us."

Watch the video below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us