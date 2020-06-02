Politics
Bill Barr Takes A Bullet For Trump

Bill Barr says he ordered the protesters pushed back for Trump's church photo opportunity, as if that somehow exonerates Trump.
By Karoli Kuns
Bill Barr Takes A Bullet For Trump
Image from: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr says he ordered police to clear Lafayette Park of peaceful protesters ahead of Donald Trump's unannounced visit to St. John's Episcopal Church Monday. That order resulted in police gassing peaceful protesters and clergy who were outside next to the church.

That's so nice that he's willing to pretend like Trump had nothing to do with it. That's what Barr's role is: To deflect criticism and even legal action from Trump in order to protect him and give him free reign to stomp all over our constitutional rights. That the United States Attorney General who is supposed to serve the people would do that is despicable. He's supposed to be OUR lawyer, not Donald Trump's goon.

He tried to take a bullet for Trump, but it was for Trump, by Trump, and Trump owns it forever and ever amen.

Meanwhile, here are the reactions of Republican senators, when asked whether it was right to clear protesters for a photo op.

Every one of them is a coward.

UPDATE: Now the gaslighting begins:

Garrett Haake was there. He has a story. But that's not going to stop them from lying to everyone.

