Bill Barr Won't Cross This Line -- Not Even For Trump

Well, well. There may actually be a limit to how far Bill Barr will go to protect Dear Leader. According to the Washington Post, Trump wanted Barr to hold a press conference to say that no laws were broken on the Ukraine call, but Barr demurred.

President Trump wanted Attorney General William P. Barr to hold a news conference declaring that the commander in chief had broken no laws during a phone call in which he pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate a political rival, though Barr ultimately declined to do so, people familiar with the matter said. The request from Trump traveled from the president to other White House officials and eventually to the Justice Department. The president has mentioned Barr’s demurral to associates in recent weeks, saying he wished Barr would have held the news conference, Trump advisers say.

Apparently it wasn't enough for Barr to gallivant all over Europe to dig up a counter-narrative to the Mueller report, including pressuring foreign intelligence services to kick the American intelligence agencies in the teeth. Trump wanted Barr to exonerate him in advance and Barr refused.

That's a BFD, to quote former VP Joe Biden. Maybe it's because Bill Barr knows that there may indeed be lawbreaking and an abuse of power. Or maybe there's something they don't want us to know. as Ned Price noted on The Last Word Wednesday night.