Buh Bye, Aunt Jemima: Quaker Discontinues Racist Branding

Now do The Washington Redskins.
By Frances Langum

The times are changing. Quaker Oats is discontinuing the Aunt Jemima brand. Wapo reports:

In its press release, the company said that packaging without the image of Aunt Jemima would begin to appear in the fourth quarter of the year and that after that, the company would rebrand.

“We are starting by removing the image and changing the name,” Kroepfl said in the release. “We will continue the conversation by gathering diverse perspectives from both our organization and the Black community to further evolve the brand and make it one everyone can be proud to have in their pantry.”

The Aunt Jemima brand, which is owned by PepsiCo, pledged to donate at least $5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community,” the press release said.

It's a start.

Good point, Elie, Uncle Ben's is next.

Are MAGA types flipping out over this? We don't link to MAGA social media here, but trust me, yes.

