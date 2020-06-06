Fox News Displays Graphic Showing Stock Market Gains After Murders Of Black Men

Fox News is pretty much the most disgusting propaganda channel on TV right now (except for OANN) Every night is filled with the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, Hannity's asskissing and Laura Ingraham's rants. But on Friday night they really took their channel to a new low.
They did a segment on how the stock market improved following 4 specific incidents of murder or assault on black people. Specifically, the murder of Martin Luther King Jr, the Rodney King case acquittal, the murder of Michael Brown and the murder of George Floyd.
AND THEY USED A BAR CHART TO SEE WHICH CAUSED A GREATER INCRESE OF THE STOCK MARKET.
Twitter erupted:
I used bad language, sorry
Many others did too
FOX News needs to be shut down. They bring nothing valuable to the discourse. In fact, all the do is incite violence, hatred and lower the intelligence of their viewers even farther (if that is even possible).
How long until Donald Trump tweets this out and declares "WINNING!"?