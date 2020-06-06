Fox News Displays Graphic Showing Stock Market Gains After Murders Of Black Men

Fox News is pretty much the most disgusting propaganda channel on TV right now (except for OANN) Every night is filled with the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, Hannity's asskissing and Laura Ingraham's rants. But on Friday night they really took their channel to a new low.

They did a segment on how the stock market improved following 4 specific incidents of murder or assault on black people. Specifically, the murder of Martin Luther King Jr, the Rodney King case acquittal, the murder of Michael Brown and the murder of George Floyd.

AND THEY USED A BAR CHART TO SEE WHICH CAUSED A GREATER INCRESE OF THE STOCK MARKET.

Twitter erupted:

Anyone at Fox News involved in airing this graphic needs to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/hbzm125yY2 — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) June 5, 2020

I used bad language, sorry

FOX News put up a graphic showing how the deaths of various black men positively impacted the stock market and ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME, FOX NEWS??? ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? pic.twitter.com/SUvoraq31q — Red, Noble Committee Director (@Redpainter1) June 5, 2020

Many others did too

Yes, this Chyron graphic is real, and yes, Fox News actually showed it on the air. Fox News: What. the. fuck. is. wrong. with. you? #sociopaths pic.twitter.com/P5KOYJc6FS — Sylvan Swanson 🌊 #ITMFAgain ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@ATXmetalgod) June 6, 2020

Fox News is a disease, Part 9 million. pic.twitter.com/OjbGFW0Nqq — Maggie Daytona, regular human (@maggieserota) June 5, 2020

Fox News wants you to know Killing Black people is really Great for the Stock market! Investors make a lot of money!



Are you fucking kidding me! Who posts this disgusting shit!? #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/aJ61DYBLQu — DanielNewmaη 404-737-1636 (@DanielNewman) June 6, 2020

I shit you not this is a real thing aired on real television. pic.twitter.com/PIyOBhK1Kf — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 5, 2020

FOX News needs to be shut down. They bring nothing valuable to the discourse. In fact, all the do is incite violence, hatred and lower the intelligence of their viewers even farther (if that is even possible).

How long until Donald Trump tweets this out and declares "WINNING!"?