Fox's Hegseth Gripes About Ban On Police Chokeholds, As If The Only Alternative Is 'Ask Them Politely'

Despite evidence to the contrary that chokeholds are in fact very deadly and have been banned in law enforcement academies across the country, Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth called them "nonlethal" and pretended that police officers don't have other means to subdue someone they're attempting to arrest.

Fox spent every other segment fearmongering over calls to defund police departments across the country following one incident after another of police brutality being caught on camera during these protests sparked by murder of George Floyd, which led to this exchange between Hegseth and his cohost Jedediah Bila.

BILA: Many of the people that are saying defund the police or let's just get -- we don't need police, let's get rid of them, let's decrease the numbers, are same people who are also not advocating for your 2nd Amendment rights.

So, let me just ask them, if you can't call the police and you can't have some sort of weapon in your home to protected yourself and your family, what are you supposed to do? What is the recourse? I would love to ask them. And I understand that healthcare and education in these areas, they may need more funding and we need to address some police reforms. I am not denying that. But to have this attitude about who is going to protect your home if something happens. I don't follow the logic.

HEGSETH: The logic is also this reflexive idea that we need more funding in education. Well, we funded a lot of these government schools in these various... to not better outcomes for kids for a long time, and not talking about creative solutions like school choice.

The most impossible job in America today is to be a law enforcement officer and the vast majority of them do incredibly well. Even something like a chokehold, listen, how are you supposed to take somebody down? Ask them politely?



What.... there are only a limited number of nonlethal tools that you have at your disposal when you are facing a threat. So even things like that, when you talk to law enforcement officials, they are shrugging their shoulders saying “Where do we go here from here?”