Fox & Friends: Government Shutdown Okay Because Dems Want To 'Waste' Money On Single Payer

Despite the fact that Fox White House correspondent John Roberts actually called Trump out for flipping on his promise not to blame Democrats for the shutdown this Friday, everyone had to know that tiny dose of reality wasn't going to last, and his cheerleaders on the network would be falling right back in line in no time at all.

And that's exactly what viewers were treated to on Trump's favorite morning show this Saturday, with the hosts of Fox & Friends blaming the shutdown on Democrats, ignoring the fact that Trump said he wouldn't blame them and would take responsibility for it, and ignoring the fact that Trump said Mexico was going to pay for his ridiculous border wall.

Here's a rundown of the Trump-approved talking points being parroted in the segment above:

The shutdown is just fine because it's only part of the government and not all of it.

It's "Hollywood and the media" painting this as a "Republican shutdown and "Democrats own this."

Democrats don't want to tell anyone the truth about the fact that not all of the government is being shutdown.

The government workers "will be just fine" because they'll get their money eventually.

Democrats are the ones "lying" about a border wall being "expensive and ineffective," ignoring the fact that that's exactly how the Koch-funded Cato Institute described Trump's plan for a wall.

It's okay to spend money on Trump's border wall because Democrats want to spend "trillions" on single payer healthcare, pretending that the money would be on top of what we spend now, rather than lowering the overall cost of healthcare.

Trump is "his best messenger" and Americans "are not dumb" and can "see through the B.S."

Spending on the wall is okay because Congress wants to spend money on coastal salmon recovery, an aquatic plant control program, international fisheries commissions and alternative energy research.

Democrats only oppose the wall because "they hate Trump more than they care about the policy."

And if you weren't sure how your crazy right wing uncle was going to respond to the government shutdown, just look at the responses they read off at the end of the segment cheering it on.

↓ Story continues below ↓

It doesn't matter how much money is wasted, how many lies were told, how many promises were broken, they're making liberals angry and kicking the other side, and that's all that matters to Trump's base and his propagandized supporters who spend all their time watching State-Run TV.