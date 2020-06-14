Giuliani Promotes Anti-Semitic 'One World' Government Theory On Fox News

Fox News has gone gaga over Seattle's protests, painting all protesters with their small brush of anarchy while ignoring the racial outrage that has captured the country, but is still lost on Trump. This in turn makes it lost on Fox News.

Rudy Giuliani has been relatively quiet after being caught setting up a shadow government to force Ukraine to smear the Bidens which led to Donald Trump being impeached by the House.

But once the police are involved Rudy comes out of the woodwork like a cockroach to spew anti-Semitic Alex Jones-type conspiracy theories about Antifa and George Soros.

Speaking to the second-biggest presidential fluffer outside of Pete Hegseth on Fox News, Jesse Watters, Rudy pretended that the George Floyd protests have nothing with at all to do with the police murdering nonviolent and cooperating Black men.

Giuliani first opened up saying there was an insurrection in Seattle and Miami and they both blamed liberals for the outburst and not the police. There isn't an insurrection.

Rudy tried to compare 'autonomous zones' to the Civil War, calling it a minor version of that major conflict in American history.

The Civil War was about slavery, assh*le.

Watters stated the police needed to stop these protesters in their tracks now or they will go for everything. What is everything?

The two then went deep into the Alex Jones racist and anti-Semitic One World government trope that Neo-Nazis love to espouse.

"They hit the president for anything -- the way he walks, anything at all."

He continued, "There are people who have been planning this for a long time. Antifa, Soros. There are people that have anarchist and socialist tendencies and views."

"They want us to be part of a one world government," he exclaimed. "This could be the start of that. Setting up these autonomous zones. if it isn't, it should be wiped out anyway. if it is, it should definitely be wiped out," Giuliani said.

This is about brutality against African-Americans by the police nationally. George Floyd was murdered for no reason except racism -- racism that was exposed by a cruel and almost unwatchable eight minute and 46 second video.

Just this weekend, a black man was shot and killed in Atlanta by the police during a routine DUI check, forcing the police chief to resign.

But these scumbags want you to believe that Trump only wants to lend a helping hand and everyone else is an anti-Semitic globalist trying to eat your babies.

Fear and lies sell ads on Fox News.