Samantha Bee: Yeah Trump's Dog Whistle Is Anti-Semitic

On this week's "Full Frontal" Samantha Bee took down Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party (yes including Fox News) for playing their tune on the dog whistle of anti-semitism. In particular she brought receipts by playing clip after clip of Fox News going after billionaire George Soros. (In spite of what Louie Gohmert says, it's anti-Semitism.)

Here's some highlights of her riff:

Soros is, per right-wing conspiracy nutjobs, a “demonic Nazi commie supervillain who controls everything from world governments to when people poop.”

“The idea of Jews as wealthy, scheming world-dominators is as old as Mike Pence thinks the earth is.”

“I know Trump has a daughter who’s Jewish...I forget her name – she’s never really come up on the show.”

“But that doesn’t mean he can’t be anti-Semitic. His daughter is also a woman and he sure hates those!”

Sam Bee reminded viewers that right wing xenophobics “don’t traditionally make exceptions for Jewish people." Ya think?