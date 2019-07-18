Samantha Bee: Trump's Racism In Review

Yes there's a long history of Trump being racist, but who knew that the married Kellyanne Conway takes time off from being publicly humiliated by her husband's op-eds (or maybe it's just a show) to be a beard for her boss?

Samantha Bee knew.

SAMANTHA BEE: Of course, it wasn't long before spokes-golem Kellyanne Conway leapt to his defense by somehow sounding more racist than her boss. (VIDEO CLIP, KELLYANNE CONWAY TO REPORTER): What’s your ethnicity? BEE: Fun fact! That's also how she answers the phone.

Bee also slapped the all-but-four Republican House members for voting against the motion to censure the so-called president.