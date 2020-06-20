Everyone gets a gold star for making it through this week.

News Corpse wonders if Prznint Stupid's constant whining is helping... him or us.

Guys, did you know that Prznint Stupid made Juneteenth "very famous?" Fair and Unbalanced found reactions!

What a show! AMC theaters gave us a triple feature for us this morning! Cynical-C blog sees something missing from AMC theaters, Mike Scollins wins Twitter, and Scarabus has the third reel.

Bonus Track: Behance presents, The Worst Corporate Logos Ever Redesigned. Some of the originals are impossibly, hilariously, incredibly bad.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).