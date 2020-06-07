Protestors Make White House Chain Link Fence A Beautiful Pop Up Art Museum

Donald Trump is so scared of peaceful protestors in DC that he fortified the White House, which has a bunker and is manned by Secret Service snipers on the roof 24/7, with a massive fence. Pathetic.
However, protestors in DC decided to use all that beautiful vertical chainlink space as a makeshift art gallery. And let me tell you, it is gorgeous.
Here are some tweets that captured the art as of Sunday:
The 8-foot chain link fence protecting the White House has become a sort of archive / exhibition of the D.C. protests with signs, memorials, flowers and art. pic.twitter.com/mvr0wBkOy6
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 6, 2020
The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police.
Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters. pic.twitter.com/mXlZpfMAeX
— Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020
This is a fake one, but I love it anyhow:
Thank you to all who added their art! As if we needed more reason to be inspired by you all!