Protestors Make White House Chain Link Fence A Beautiful Pop Up Art Museum

Donald Trump is so scared of peaceful protestors in DC that he fortified the White House, which has a bunker and is manned by Secret Service snipers on the roof 24/7, with a massive fence. Pathetic.

However, protestors in DC decided to use all that beautiful vertical chainlink space as a makeshift art gallery. And let me tell you, it is gorgeous.

Here are some tweets that captured the art as of Sunday:

The 8-foot chain link fence protecting the White House has become a sort of archive / exhibition of the D.C. protests with signs, memorials, flowers and art. pic.twitter.com/mvr0wBkOy6 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 6, 2020

The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police.



Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters. pic.twitter.com/mXlZpfMAeX — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

I suspect that @realDonaldTrump didn’t expect an art gallery on his new WH fence, but what an amazing testament to the times; and to a Constitution that embraces freedom of expression. Wish I were there to post something myself. https://t.co/KHy7dmZWot — kittyboone (@kittyboone) June 7, 2020

The way you get rid of dictator wannabes is by HUMILIATING them like this. Weakling Trump cowers in his bunker, walled off from the American public that loathes him, as they show their fearlessness and contemp by co-opting the fence to troll him with protest art. https://t.co/8VMRa0VNcY — Robert Cameron (@robertcameron) June 7, 2020

This is a fake one, but I love it anyhow:

Thank you to all who added their art! As if we needed more reason to be inspired by you all!