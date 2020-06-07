Activism
Protestors Make White House Chain Link Fence A Beautiful Pop Up Art Museum

Protestors in DC decided to redocorate the massive chain link fence that Bunker Boy Trump erected outside the White House
By Red Painter

Donald Trump is so scared of peaceful protestors in DC that he fortified the White House, which has a bunker and is manned by Secret Service snipers on the roof 24/7, with a massive fence. Pathetic.

However, protestors in DC decided to use all that beautiful vertical chainlink space as a makeshift art gallery. And let me tell you, it is gorgeous.

Here are some tweets that captured the art as of Sunday:

This is a fake one, but I love it anyhow:

Thank you to all who added their art! As if we needed more reason to be inspired by you all!

