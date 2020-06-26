Media Bites
Right Winger Can't Be Racist Because He Never Discusses Racism

Not making that up! Bill Mitchell is the stupider person's Rush Limbaugh.
By Frances Langum
6 hours ago by Frances Langum
Here at Crooks and Liars, we usually ignore the truly crackpot right-wingers like Bill Mitchell. But sometimes he comes up with a doozy too stupid to ignore.

This week he told his "audience" that he isn't racist, and he offered up as proof the fact that he and his "friends" never discuss racism at their many confabs.

BILL MITCHELL: And here's the thing folks, I get together with my other conservative friends, okay? You know what we never talk about? I go out to dinner with my conservative friends, you know what we never talk about? We talk about business, we talk about the economy, we talk about taxes and so on and so forth, we talk about our families, you know, and what's going on in everybody's life. You know what we never ever talk about? Never ever! Racism. No one ever says, 'Oh yeah there's this Black guy, I can't stand Black...' Nothing like this ever happens! It never happens!

He went on to say that if you hear a dog-whistle, you must be a dog.

Tengrain posted this in response:

h/t Right Wing Watch

