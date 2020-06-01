Sen. Tom Cotton Wants To Send In The 101st Airborne To Put Down ‘Antifa Terrorists’

You just know that creeps like Tom Cotton want nothing less than Trump to declare martial law in the United States, and just run roughshod over every civil right in the Constitution. And if that were legal maybe even Trump would jump at the opportunity, like two-bit dictators do in other countries. But it's not. Not yet anyway.

Source: Daily Beast

Sen. Tom Cotton on Monday urged President Donald Trump to deploy active-duty military personnel to cities in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. “The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight,” Cotton tweeted Monday. In a follow-up tweet, Cotton stated that the “anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” adding that “if local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.” A member of Cotton’s team said that as of Monday morning, the Arkansas Republican has not spoken about the issue with the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump claimed that the U.S. government will designate “antifa” protesters as a terrorist organization after the president blamed them for riots across the country.

Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight.



If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let's see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they're facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.



We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters. https://t.co/OnNJmnDrYM — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

Twitter was not impressed with Cotton's call for Fascism.

Sen. Tom Cotton suggests "no quarter" for rioters and looters.



Historically, it means you kill people rather than arrest them.



It's a literal war crime. pic.twitter.com/Y63ZkJWNlS — Lis Power (@LisPower1) June 1, 2020

It is essential to understand what @SenTomCotton is proposing. He wants battle hardened active duty US Army combat divisions deployed against the American people with shoot to kill orders. It is immoral, illegal and would obliterate the legitimacy of US values. There is no war https://t.co/y8iDr0TVeA — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 1, 2020

Good morning. A US Senator is now threatening to turn the military on US citizens. pic.twitter.com/YPkwaZKzeB — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) June 1, 2020