Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sen. Tom Cotton Wants To Send In The 101st Airborne To Put Down ‘Antifa Terrorists’

Cotton said Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act to deal with rioters.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

You just know that creeps like Tom Cotton want nothing less than Trump to declare martial law in the United States, and just run roughshod over every civil right in the Constitution. And if that were legal maybe even Trump would jump at the opportunity, like two-bit dictators do in other countries. But it's not. Not yet anyway.

Source: Daily Beast

Sen. Tom Cotton on Monday urged President Donald Trump to deploy active-duty military personnel to cities in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. “The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight,” Cotton tweeted Monday. In a follow-up tweet, Cotton stated that the “anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” adding that “if local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.”

A member of Cotton’s team said that as of Monday morning, the Arkansas Republican has not spoken about the issue with the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump claimed that the U.S. government will designate “antifa” protesters as a terrorist organization after the president blamed them for riots across the country.

Twitter was not impressed with Cotton's call for Fascism.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us