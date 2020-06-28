Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

YOU GUYS OH MY GOD YOU GUYS

Remind me not to write after I had little to eat and lots to drink but GUESS WHAT?!?

Friday night there was a fundraiser for NAACP, and it was a nearly 90-minute-long ode to the 1970s iconic album, Free To Be You And Me. According to Deadline:

Marlo Thomas will join Stars In The House creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Friday on their YouTube series to celebrate the actress’ groundbreaking 1970s TV special Free To Be…You and Me. The Stars In The House episode will also feature a new version of the Free To Be.. theme song sung by Sara Bareilles. Bareilles will join Thomas and the hosts, as will Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Gloria Steinem and Michael McElroy.

Yeah, yeah, I know that it was a TV special, too, but I mostly. just listened to the album over and over and over and over again for most of my childhood. It was only on TV once a year, if that.

The video above is the entire special on Youtube, so feel free to ditch the politics in favor of nostalgia, if you need it.

If you want to shortcut to the new version of "Sisters and Brothers," head to the 43-minute mark. And the best? For the tears-inducing, gorgeous new version of the title song, head to the 1:13:00 mark. Get the tissues ready.

Oh, and of course, the lyrics have been updated to welcome and cherish the gender questioning and gender neutral children in our world. Again, reminder. Tissues.

