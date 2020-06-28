Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

What's on your TV this morning? Or, you can ditch it for some nostalgia with Marlo Thomas and Free To Be You And Me.
By Aliza Worthington

YOU GUYS OH MY GOD YOU GUYS

Remind me not to write after I had little to eat and lots to drink but GUESS WHAT?!?

Friday night there was a fundraiser for NAACP, and it was a nearly 90-minute-long ode to the 1970s iconic album, Free To Be You And Me. According to Deadline:

Marlo Thomas will join Stars In The House creators and hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Friday on their YouTube series to celebrate the actress’ groundbreaking 1970s TV special Free To Be…You and Me. The Stars In The House episode will also feature a new version of the Free To Be.. theme song sung by Sara Bareilles.

Bareilles will join Thomas and the hosts, as will Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Gloria Steinem and Michael McElroy.

Yeah, yeah, I know that it was a TV special, too, but I mostly. just listened to the album over and over and over and over again for most of my childhood. It was only on TV once a year, if that.

The video above is the entire special on Youtube, so feel free to ditch the politics in favor of nostalgia, if you need it.

If you want to shortcut to the new version of "Sisters and Brothers," head to the 43-minute mark. And the best? For the tears-inducing, gorgeous new version of the title song, head to the 1:13:00 mark. Get the tissues ready.

Oh, and of course, the lyrics have been updated to welcome and cherish the gender questioning and gender neutral children in our world. Again, reminder. Tissues.

*************************

Here's the morning line-up on your televisual devices, according to Politico:

NBC “Meet the Press”: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo … John Bolton. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr., Hugh Hewitt and Kasie Hunt.

ABC “This Week”: Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Panel: Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, Sara Fagen and Yvette Simpson.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) … Scott Gottlieb.

FOX “Fox News Sunday”: Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) … Tom Frieden … Hawk Newsome. Panel: Marc Thiessen, Gillian Turner and Mo Elleithee. Power Player of the Week: Lonnie Bunch.

CNN “State of the Union”: John Bolton … HHS Secretary Alex Azar … Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us