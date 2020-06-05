Texas Republicans Share On Facebook: Floyd's Murder Was 'Staged To Make Trump Look Bad'

Calls for the resignation of Jim Kaelin in Nueces County and Cynthia Brehm in Bexar County were immediate, of course, but neither has stepped down yet.

Source: Texas Tribune



Republican leaders in four Texas counties shared racist Facebook posts, some of which also floated conspiracy theories, leading Gov. Greg Abbott to call for two of them to resign. Abbott and other top Texas Republicans called for the resignation of the GOP chairs in Bexar and Nueces counties after they shared on social media a conspiracy theory that Floyd's death was a "staged event," apparently to gin up opposition to President Donald Trump. There is no evidence to support that claim; Floyd, a black Minnesota man, died last week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. "These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Thursday morning.

And later Thursday another one popped up, sharing a trope that George Soros is behind it all.

Even later Thursday, Democrats also criticized a fourth post from a GOP chair on Facebook. Sue Piner, chair of the Comal County GOP, shared a post on Sunday that included an image of liberal billionaire George Soros and text that said, "I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line." Piner could not be immediately reached for comment about the post. The unfounded Soros conspiracy theory is among many that have spread online as Americans have protested policy brutality.

Here's the image:

The antisemitic meme white supremacists are using to smear George Soros and the left generally. Image from: Right wing Facebook groups

A tweet captured the Facebook post that Brexar County chairwoman Cynthia Brehm posted. She says she won't resign.