Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Fans In KKK Hoods Attempt To March At Black Lives Matter Event In Nevada

At least two people were spotted wearing Ku Klux Klan garb at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Fallon, Nevada.
By David
Trump Fans In KKK Hoods Attempt To March At Black Lives Matter Event In Nevada
Image from: Screenshots

At least two people were spotted wearing Ku Klux Klan garb at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Fallon, Nevada.

KRNV’s Miles Buergin shared video of the incident, which appears to have occurred during protests on Monday.

The video shows two people dressed in white hoods as they come in contact with protesters. At least one of the two men can be seen holding a sign that appears to promote President Donald Trump.

An officer can been seen speaking with the men before he follows them away to the jeers of protesters.

Watch the video clip below.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us