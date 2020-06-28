Politics
Trump Shares Video Of His Supporters In Golf Cart Yelling 'White Power!' (UPDATED)

A parade in Trump's honor provoked clashes between seniors at Florida's 'The Villages'. Naturally, Trump retweeted the video.
Groups of unruly senior citizens clashed yesterday in Sumter, Florida, as supporters and opponents of Trump didn't see eye-to-eye. The odd spectacle of a bunch of senior citizens, Trump supporters in golf carts screaming back at protesters for screaming at them is pretty much where we're at right now.

Always on the outlook to spread division and hate, Trump retweeted the video this morning, calling his supporters who shouted "White Power!", "great people."

Source: The Daily Mail

Donald Trump reposted a video on Sunday morning where a senior citizen participating in a golf-cart parade of supporters could be heard yelling 'white power' as the country continues to roil in clashes between civil rights protesters and law enforcements.

The video posted to Twitter by another user on Saturday shows a clash between citizens of The Villages, a massive age-restricted community in Sumter, Florida, between pro-Trump demonstrators and senior counter protesters denouncing the president.

'Thank you to the great people of The Villages,' Trump posted Sunday alongside the video. 'The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!'

Toward the beginning of the more than two-minute long video, one senior citizen protesting for Trump yells 'White Power,' as his golf-cart passenger chants 'Trump.'

'There you go, white power. Did you hear that?' a counter protester standing by the side of the procession responded in awe.

The original videos.

And Trump's always unhelpful response.

UPDATE: Trump has now deleted his tweet, but the internet remembers everything.

And the White House's lame-ass explanation. The guy says White Power! within the first 15 seconds of the video.

