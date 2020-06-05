Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Slimes Memory Of George Floyd To Brag About Jobs Report

Trump says today is a great day for George Floyd because of a good jobs report.
By John Amato
47 min ago by Heather
Views:

You'd have to be mentally challenged to use a murder victim to promote your political agenda about the economy.

The anger behind the murder of George Floyd has touched off massive peaceful protests for social injustice for black Americans.

Today Donald Trump used his memory as a tool to brag about jobs numbers.

And brag he did.

Don't forget, it was just earlier this week that Trump called in the military to attack civilians over their disgust at Floyd's murder in DC.

Trump has a built new fence around the White House. They're calling it "the chicken coop."

Only Trump could be so callous and awful to use the murder of George Floyd to tout a jobs report.

Seriously.

This is mental.

Trump said, "You all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump continued. “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality.”

Driftglass got this exactly right:

I have nothing to add but this.

Republicans did this to us.

Not "Trumpists" living in "Trump world".

Republicans.

Republicans did this to us.

Your Republican friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers, local business owners, cops and school teachers did this to us.

And any project predicated on whitewashing the accountability of the entire Republican Party and pretending that Trump arose spontaneously and that history began in 2016 will find me waiting for it in the tall grass.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Trump: This Is A 'Great Day' For George Floyd

Trump: This Is A 'Great Day' For George Floyd

Trump, while bragging about their cooked unemployment numbers: “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'This is a great thing happening for our country.' A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is a [...]
Jun 05, 2020
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us