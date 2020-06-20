Politics
Tulsa Police Arrest Rally Attendee Shiela Buck For Wearing 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt

But if a MAGAt showed up with a shirt that said "KILL ALL THE LIBERALS" we're sure Trump would be fine with that.
By Aliza Worthington
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Well, Trump has the first arrest under his belt for today, and it comes at the hands of his Nazi Cops Tulsa police officers outside his rally venue.

Sheila Buck had tickets for the rally tonight, and like thousands of others, had arrived hours ahead of time to get in. Unlike the other knuckle-draggers just dying to inhale those COVID-filled MAGA-hate respiratory droplets, Ms. Buck sat quietly on the ground wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt. She wasn't blocking anyone's pathway for walking or driving, nor was she armed or dangerous. Just sitting there crosslegged, masked, and minding her own business when a Trump employee approached, then police, all of whom told her she had to leave.

The back and forth lasted at least fifteen minutes, much of which was caught by news cameras, and ultimately ended in the police forcibly removing Ms. Buck and placing her under arrest and into a squad car, driving off with her just as soon as the door was closed.

But really, isn't this exactly what Trump threatened yesterday? And here he is, delivering. Fascism. Right on schedule.

Jun 20, 2020
By Ed Scarce

