Gym Apologizes For 'I Can't Breathe' Workout

Hard to believe somebody thought this was a good idea. And maybe even harder to believe that nobody has been fired for it yet either.

Source: Associated Press

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Minnesota-based health club company is apologizing on behalf of a franchisee who posted an “I can't breathe” workout at a gym in suburban Milwaukee.

Photos of the workout instructions drawn on a dry erase board at Anytime Fitness in Wauwatosa were shared widely on social media and generated many critical comments and posts.

The “I can't breathe” workout included burpees, or squat thrusts, and the instructions “don't you dare lay down.” It also showed a person in a kneeling position, the Journal Sentinel reported.

The words “I can’t breathe” have been chanted at protests and rallies around the globe, echoing some of the final words of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee against his neck as he was handcuffed face down in the street.