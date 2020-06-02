Politics
KC Police Pepper Spray Black Man And Slam Him To The Ground After He Shames Them For Brutality

Video captured on Sunday seems to show police attacking a black protester after he criticized their ability to keep people safe.
The video was posted on Twitter early Monday morning.

“What @kcpolice did today was UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE,” the caption reads.

In the video, a man who is black tells the police that they “overreact in the moment.”

“If you ain’t got the balls to protect the streets like you were paid to do, turn in your damn badge,” the protester can be heard shouting at a line of riot police.

“Prematurely shooting people, prematurely using excessive force, get your scary ass on somewhere,” the protester continues. At that point, no less than seven police in riot gear approach the protester, who is several yards away.

Video shows one officer grabbing the man with one hand while blasting him in the face with a can of pepper spray.

“What the f*ck!” another protester yells.

Officers quickly form a circle around the man and pull him away from the crowd.

As demonstrators throw water bottles at the police, they fire back with streams of pepper spray.

The man who was apprehended can be seen face down on the pavement. A swarm of officers loom over him.

“He has has a First Amendment right!” one activist shouts.

The Kansas City Star later reported that there were no arrests at the protest, but one demonstrator was “led away” by police.

Video courtesy of Twitter user @weslyinfinity

