Two Indianapolis Cops Indicted For Battery, Misconduct In May Arrests Of Curfew Violation

On the night of May 31, these two women were still out on the street, forty-five minutes after a new curfew, just days after the murder of George Floyd. For that, they were beaten with batons and shot with pepper balls.

Source: IndyStar

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that a grand jury returned indictments against two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers accused of using excessive force while arresting two women during the height of protests in downtown Indianapolis.

Officer Jonathan Horlock, a five-year veteran, and Officer Nathaniel Schauwecker, an eight-year veteran, are both facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to the incident captured on camera the night of May 31 at the corner of North Pennsylvania and East Washington.

Horlock was indicted on three counts of battery, official misconduct, perjury and obstruction of justice. Schauwecker is accused of four counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct.

Two other officers involved in the incident were identified last week as Sgt. David Kinsey, a 20-year veteran; and Officer Conrad Simpson, an 18-year veteran. Kinsey and Simpson were not indicted.

“I hold great respect for our criminal justice system and have faith that this process will deliver a just outcome," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said in a statement.

Indianapolis residents Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding said police battered them without cause and used excessive force when arresting them about 45 minutes past curfew on May 31. Widely circulated video of the arrest shows officers using batons and pepper balls on the women.

In response, Westfield and Harding filed an excessive force lawsuit in federal court against the four officers. The women are seeking seeking damages, attorney's fees, litigation costs and other expenses.