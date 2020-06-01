Why Hasn't The Hunting Bow Guy Been Arrested?

A Twitter round up that asks the question, why are right-wingers doing "Hawkeye cosplay" with real weapons...and getting away with it? Of course, the crowd at which he aimed his WEAPON did not stand idly by.

A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

WELL THIS JUST HAPPENED IN DOWNTOWN SALT LAKE CITY. fucking bastard deserved it. WHO THE FUCK DOES THIS?!

VIDEO CREDIT : @jaxcino on LIVE IG #slcprotest pic.twitter.com/ZZvznaCUcM — ♛ ????????? ♛ (@princesslondyxx) May 31, 2020

The man in the overturned car pulled up with a crossbow and was attacked by Salt Lake protesters. pic.twitter.com/NsU54XBPma — 𝕬𝖓 801 𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 🥁 (@TheJazzyUte) May 31, 2020

The SLC police retreated and allowed rioters to light the man’s car on fire. pic.twitter.com/aXhBhXQODO — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020

The headline should read “man gets out of his car and attempts to murder protesters with bow and arrow, hilarity ensues” pic.twitter.com/XSkrN9rN5s — Steve (@NotDrDeath) May 31, 2020

DUDE WITH THE BOW AND ARROW DID NOT GET ARRESTED. pic.twitter.com/qmpTybiCaS — Ben Simmons is just a tall Rondo (@micheal_SLC) May 31, 2020