Utah Republican Says She Trusts Utah Women To Control Their ‘Intake Of Semen’

A Utah Republican came out with this one during a news conference yesterday when asked about men and unwanted pregnancies and the need to control men's ejaculations. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee responded that women too need to be responsible, and "control [their] intake of semen.” With Roe being struck down expect more Orwellian language such as this to come from GOP politicians.

More than fifty years ago, a famous politician once declared, as laws against homosexuality and abortion were being overturned, that 'There's no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.' And yet here we are, in 2022, right back in there.

Source: Salt Lake Tribune



Republican lawmakers and Utah politicos celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, with one legislator saying she trusted Utah women “to control [their] intake of semen.” Rep. Karianne Lisonbee described a text message she said she received urging her to hold men accountable for unwanted pregnancies. “I got a text message today saying I should seek to control men’s ejaculations and not women’s pregnancies ... I do trust women enough to control when they allow a man to ejaculate inside of them and to control that intake of semen,” the Clearfield Republican told reporters at a news conference at the Utah Capitol on Friday.

And of course, they represent all viewpoints and are respectful to opposing views, right?

“I believe as an American we need to protect the life of not only the unborn, we need to be respectful of all life, and hopefully that’s what the Supreme Court has done today,” said Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton. Adams and other lawmakers were flanked by a phalanx of faces familiar in the Utah pro-life community.

Twitter reacted about as you'd expect.