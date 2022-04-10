Two Republicans Caught Ballot-Stuffing At Utah GOP Convention

Interestingly, there were more proven instances of voter fraud among Salt Lake County Republicans than "has been proven in Utah’s entire 2020 election.”

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

For Salt Lake County Republicans, warnings of voter fraud came from inside the party on Saturday. The vote to nominate a GOP candidate for Salt Lake County Clerk was marred when a pair of delegates were caught attempting to vote more than once, with one extra vote making it into a ballot box at Saturday’s county nominating convention.

The extra vote did not impact the outcome, as Goud Maragani easily won the nod from delegates over Nancy Lord. After the two cheaters were caught, the remaining delegates voted to expel them from their positions within the party. Republican officials said they planned to press charges, but it’s unclear what laws may have been broken since Saturday’s vote was conducted as part of a private organization and not a governmental entity.