Ad Roundup: Traitor In A Mask Doesn't Own The American Flag

2020 is a bountiful season for political ads. For once, the good ones are coming from the Democratic side.
By Karoli Kuns

Vote Vets has had some of the best and hardest-hitting ads of this election cycle. This one builds on a prior one where they just came out and called him the traitor he is. No group has more moral standing to hammer Trump than veterans, especially after the revelations about Putin's bounties and Trump's ongoing silence.

For a more patriotic feel and an actual pitch for Biden, there's this one from Don Winslow.

