Ad Roundup: Traitor In A Mask Doesn't Own The American Flag

Vote Vets has had some of the best and hardest-hitting ads of this election cycle. This one builds on a prior one where they just came out and called him the traitor he is. No group has more moral standing to hammer Trump than veterans, especially after the revelations about Putin's bounties and Trump's ongoing silence.

For a more patriotic feel and an actual pitch for Biden, there's this one from Don Winslow.

Donald Trump does not own the flag. The American people do. ??



This new video from @donwinslow is absolutely spot on ?#DemocratsStandTall #NotTrumpsFlag



pic.twitter.com/quwctbEpVM

Yes, we need to reclaim all the symbols from these anti-American traitors and stop pretending they give a damn, for sure.

MeidasTouch is out with #PardonMeTrump another minute of truth:

Finally, there is this ad from Really American, hitting Trump for his love affair with the Saudis:

#PutinsPuppet also appears to be in the pocket of corrupt Saudi regime. #SaudiTrump pic.twitter.com/ljeFCbsYfd — Murshed Zaheed (@murshedz) July 10, 2020

The next time you hear someone whine about how Project Lincoln is the only outfit making hard-hitting ads, visit these folks and see what they're doing. You can find them on Twitter here:

VoteVets

Eleven Films

MeidasTouch

ReallyAmerican

