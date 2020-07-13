Politics
Don Jr. And The Case Of The Misplaced Apostrophe

Donald Trump Jr's new self-published book needs an editor.
By Ed Scarce
I guess from the title of the book we can only surmise that Joe Biden is the Democrat 'defending the indefensible.' Gee, I wonder what that could be? Letting people die unnecessarily because of a singularly inept coronavirus response? Or perhaps his defense of the Confederacy in 2020?

The Trumps are an embarrassment, and a stain on the history of the United States.

Source: The Guardian

Donald Trump Jr appears to have forgotten one of the cardinal rules of the apostrophe: it comes after the “s” when the possessive noun is plural.

The American president’s son’s forthcoming book, Liberal Privilege, is subtitled “Joe Biden and the Democrat’s Defense of the Indefensible”. Unless Trump Jr is referring to only one Democrat, then the apostrophe needs to shift one place to the right to make the title grammatically correct.

The book is out in August. Trump Jr said on Twitter that he had been working on it “during the last few months of quarantine”, and that he was “blown away by what Biden has gotten away with”.

“Libs,” he added, are “already triggered” by the book.

But Trump Jr was careful to share only a small portion of the book’s cover on Twitter, after Axios broke the news about the title, and he was mocked for the grammar error. His previous book, Triggered, was a New York Times No 1 bestseller, but sales were reported to have been boosted by bulk orders from the Republican National Committee.

According to Axios, Trump Jr is self-publishing the new book as “a shot across the bow” to traditional publishers, and “partnered” on it with the Trump Victory Finance Committee’s chief of staff, Sergio Gor.

