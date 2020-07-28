2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Expert: MLB Showing Us How Impossible It Will Be To Contain Virus In Schools

"I'm actually terrified that that's about to happen to our school systems," William Haseltine said.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

If you wanted a straight answer about the risk of reopening schools, here it is. Public health expert and virus researcher William Haseltine was interviewed by John Berman on CNN's New Day today.

"Dr. Haseltine, I want to ask you about baseball, not as a sports fan, but as a microcosm of society. and something you talk about often is how this virus spreads. So, how does what we are seeing in baseball, where 14 players and coaches on the Marlins have tested positive and are waiting for test results on more? What does that tell us about how the virus spreads and what we are do to contain it?" Berman asked.

"I think what you're seeing is what's about to happen in our high schools," Haseltine said.

"There is very little difference between the way the virus spreads and young baseball players, many who are just barely into their 20s, and how it's going to spread in high schools with anybody who's an adolescent or a teenager. Even when you're putting major efforts into creating a bubble, trying to test people as much as possible, even in the White House, I might point out, you can't contain the virus that way. The only way to contain the virus is to do it in a very broad program, as you were just hearing -- shutting down states, having systematic public health measures.

"You can't do it institution by institution. It's just not possible. That's what Major League Baseball is showing to us. I'm afraid -- I'm actually terrified that that's about to happen to our school systems. All of this emphasis on young children not being so infected -- they do get infected. Just look at what's happening in Florida right now. They may not get infected at the same rate, but the moment they're all in school together, they're going to get infected.

"They will infect their families. Their families will infect others. And we're about to have a disaster on top of a disaster."

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us